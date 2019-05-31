Game of Thrones prequel series is currently under production with a working title of Bloodmoon. The awaited prequel will bring new characters and a whole new storyline from the minds of George RR Martin and Jane Goldman. As per recent speculation, the prequel series may bring back Bran Stark as a three-eyed-raven.

In Game of Thrones universe, time traveling is depicted in a brilliant way. We had Bran Stark who could warg himself into any animal (or Hodor). At the same time, he learned to go back in time from the former three-eyed-raven. After Bran himself became a three-eyed-raven, we saw him going back in time or into the future to learn a thing or two about the events.

Back in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of Seven Kingdoms," we saw Bran Stark conversing with Tyrion Lannister. When Tyrion appreciates Bran's wheelchair, the youngest Stark replies to him that this is the same one Daeron Targaryen designed for his crippled nephew 120 years ago.

This single lines somehow stats that Bran Stark knew what has happened 120 years ago before his own birth. At the same time, he even went in the past to see how Lyanna Stark asked her brother Eddard to keep her child, Aegon Targaryen, as his own.

If Bran Stark can go in the past and learn a thing or two about his own family history and the history of other Targaryens, then it could be possible that he may go thousands of years ago and learn about the origin of Night King.

Night King, as we know, was created by Children of Forest and it is most likely that his origin story will be touched in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. If that happens, then we might get to see Bran Stark back as a three-eyed-raven, lurking in the past to know more secrets about Night King and the White Walkers.

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series is set to go on floor from June this year. The studio has hired a couple of well-known stars from the entertainment industry and it looks like they are not going to leave any stones untouched. As we recently reported, the show will feature Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, John Simm, and Jamie Campbell Bower in the lead roles. If we get to see Bran Stark or find some easter egg about three-eyed-raven, then it would seriously be amazing. To learn more about it, we just have to wait a couple of months (or years) to find out.