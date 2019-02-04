Winter is nearer than you realise.

As the days pass by, the date gets closer and so is the restlessness among Game of Thrones fans. HBO understands that and what better way to calm those restless souls with another trailer. And if it is a corporate decision why not give another corporate product an opportunity to cash in on the scene and reveal some major twists from the forthcoming season.

In its latest trailer, HBO gets together with Bud Light beer and shows us some hilarious scenes along with some serious ones to give us a glimpse of what is going to happen for sure. The most important point to note here is the presence of Drogon and Ser Gregor Cleganein the advertisement.

The advertisement starts in a very joyful setting where everyone is celebrating as a game of Jousting is about to begin. The King and Queen are enjoying having Bud Light from a bottle. Soon, the background music changes to 'Rains of Castamere' and outcomes Bud Knight with his long sword that he will use in the game. Before going in, he asks a couple to hold his beers.

As the game is about to begin, everyone gets stunned at the sight of Bud Knight's competitor. Standing tall than anyone comes Ser Gregor Clegane and goes on to defeat Bud Knight with ease. Later, he crushes the man's skull just like he had done previously.

But the commercial is not over yet. Suddenly a shadow of a dragon passes over the small gathering. It's "Drogon". The mighty beast comes and starts burning everything and then leaves.

The commercial has got all the fans talking. Some believe that the 'white walkers' will die and that the Hound and the Dragon will be the key factors that will cause their decline. Some believe that the Dragon will kill the mountain.

But whatever happens, we will have to wait for April 14 because that's when HBO will reveal it all.