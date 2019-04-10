George R. R. Martin recently talked about Game of Thrones season eight and how he thinks that season eight should not be the last and final season.

HBO's Game of Thrones is adapted by George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and has received the love and admiration like none of the TV show has ever received in the television history. It won't be wrong to say this that Game of Thrones season 8 will surely be the very last TV show we all will be watching together.

During the red carpet at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere event in New York, George R. R. Martin talked about the show and added that even though the show is coming to an end, his story for this characters is far from over, via The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't think it should be the final season. But here we are," he said. "I know it's an end, but it's not much of an end for me. I'm still deep in writing the books. We saw five other sequel shows in development. I think I'm going to be hanging around Westeros while everyone else has left."

What it means is that the show's ending will totally differ from future books. We have no idea when George R. R. Martin will be completing those but it would be interesting to see how his work will deviate from HBO's work.

On the other hand, fans would have loved if there were more seasons of Game of Thrones. However, creating dragons and shooting with such a big cast and crew would have cost HBO a ton of money but when it came to shooting season 8, HBO was fine with the budget.

Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have stated that money was never an issue when it came to filming season 8. During their recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the duo talked about how they first thought of making the final season a three-part movie series as the budget to shoot something this mammoth was very high.

"They put their money where their mouths are — literally stuffed their mouth full of million-dollar bills which don't exist anymore. They said, 'We'll give you the resources to make this what It needs to be, and if what it needs to be is a summer tentpole-size spectacle in places, then that's what it will be,'" Dan Weiss said.

David Benioff added that HBO would have have been "happy for the show to keep going" or to have more episodes in the final season eight but in the end, they understood that at episode six of season 8, the story of Game of Thrones will finally come to an end.

Game of Thrones' season 8 will air on HBO on April 14.