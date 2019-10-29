Sorry folks, The Game of Thrones creator David Benioff and D. B. Weiss won't be collaborating with Disney-Lucasfilm to create a new trilogy of Star Wars films. Unfortunately, the reason behind their exit seems to be connected to their busy schedule with a particular streaming service. Back in February this year, it was revealed that the duo was offered a three-movie Star Wars deal. Since then, the fandom has been anticipating a response from both sides on details regarding the trilogy and its place in the larger Star Wars Universe.

Sadly, the two writers won't be approaching the sci-fi project due to their upcoming Netflix projects. We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too," they said in a statement (via: Deadline). "Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away."

On the bright side, it seems their departure hasn't burned roads with the studio. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked hoping the duo could once again renew their relationship to work on Star Wars movies after wrapping up work on their other projects. "David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars." The D&D's Star Wars trilogy would have existed separately from Rian Johnsons' series and the main Skywalker saga which concludes this year with Rise of Skywalker.

But the recent disappointing performance of titles like Solo: A Star Wars Story led to the studio's decision to slow down with future projects. It's still unknown if the pair's exit would lead to the shelving of the planned Star Wars trilogy. Or if Lucasfilm would go on to haunt for other talents. Even the development of Johnsons' trilogy has recently come into question if the studio would go forward with the films. For now, D&D fans look forward to the duo working with Netflix on their nine-figure deal.