Game of Thrones season 8 was heavily criticised by fans and critics for the poor storyline and unresolved plot issues. This week marks the one-year anniversary of the airing of the same and series' actress Carice van Houten has some thoughts on fans' reactions.

Fans had huge expectations from HBO's Game of Thrones season eight. There were stories about Bran Stark that needed to be addressed. At the same time, fans thought that they will finally get to learn more about the Night King. However, the series finale took a different turn and depicted the story of Daenerys Targaryen following the steps of her dead father.

The show was heavily criticized and now show's star Carice van Houten, who played the Red Mistress Melisandre stated during her recent interview with Insider that she loved the ending of the show, especially how Bran was chosen to rule the six kingdoms of the Westeros.

"I loved the randomness and clumsiness of picking a king," Carice said. "That's why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king [Robert Baratheon], didn't want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning: 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?'"

Carice van Houten further added that the reason why so many people were not happy with the show was that everything before that was good and everything is not going to go exactly how one has anticipated.

"You're going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was," she further added.

Melisandre in Game of Thrones spinoff:

In the final season of Game of Thrones, we saw the end of Red Mistress Melisandre. However, as per our previous reports, HBO is working on a prequel to Game of Thrones story where we are finally going to witness House Targaryen in all its glory.

Since Red Mistress was alive back when the Targaryens ruled the Westeros, there are chances that we might get to see Carice van Houten in some capacity.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the production of House of the Dragon is currently put on hold by the studio and there is no confirmed release date as such. We will have to wait to get our hands on more news related to Game of Thrones prequel shows.