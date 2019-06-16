Taapsee Pannu's Game Over opened to a good response at the Indian box office on Friday and has gone on to show massive growth of 100 per cent on Saturday. Its business has improved on Sunday.

Taapsee Pannu started her acting career down south and she has gone on to make it really big in Bollywood. She has created a huge fanbase across India with the kind of movies she has been doing. The makers of Game Over made it multi-lingual film and released it in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on June 14.

Taapsee Pannu's success rate and the amazing promos had created a lot of curiosity about Game Over and the hype helped it register decent advance booking. But the movie had to compete with some small movies in Telugu and Tamil, which made the trade experts keep their crossed about its prospects at the box office.

Released in the decent number of screens, the Ashwin Saravanan-directed suspense thriller opened to good occupancy everywhere in the domestic market on Friday. All the three versions of Game Over collected Rs 97 crore net together at the Indian box office on the first day.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer was successful in striking a chord with the audience and the word of mouth boosted its collection in the ticket counters. Game Over has collected Rs 1.94 crore net at the India box office on the second day. Its two-day total has reached Rs 2.91 crore net in the domestic market.

Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment have jointly bankrolled Game Over and the producers are thrilled over the huge growth in its collection. Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, tweeted, "Game Over 1st Day Hindi-38 lacs Tamil-30 lacs Telugu- 29 lacs Total Friday 97 lacs 2nd Day Hindi-88 lacs Tamil-50 lacs Telugu-56 lacs Total Saturday 194 lacs 2 Days Total 291 lacs. Growth of 100%."