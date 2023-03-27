The much-awaited title is finally here. On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday today, the title of his next has been announced today and fans of the actor cannot keep their calm. Directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, the film is titled Game Changer.

Producer Dil Raju took to his official YouTube channel to share the announcement video. In the video, a ball can be seen rolling on the roulette wheel with the chess pawn King in the centre. The roulette wheel becomes a legislative assembly with the King taking the charge and the entire scenario turns into an ocean of public. That's when the game changer arrives in style. The first look poster of the film featuring Ram Charan will be revealed in the evening.

This is the best gift anybody could give to Ram Charan's fans on this day. After all the limelight he has been part of after the release of RRR, expectations for Game Changer are huge already.

Charan will be seen donning two different avatars in this film. One is an IAS officer and the other is an elderly man who has a flashback. This film will be made in different languages and has a huge ensemble cast. Billed to be a political story, director Shankar has roped in Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen the story of RC15. A major part of the shooting has been completed and Shankar is juggling with the shoot of this film and Indian 2 as well.

The film even has Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others playing lead roles. Thaman SS is composing for the film.

S Thirunavukkarasu, Sai Madhav Burra, Harshith Reddy, Ramakrishna, Monika Nigotre, Ramajogayya Sastry, Ananta Sriram and Narasimharao N form the rest of the team of Game Changer.