Ram Charan is currently busy promoting RRR in the USA ahead of the Oscar Awards. But his fans have been waiting to watch him on the big screen once again. Within a month after the release of RRR, Charan was seen in Acharya. Close to finishing a year and fans are eagerly waiting for Charan's next film. Tentatively titled RC15, the film is underway and is being directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani is playing the leading lady in this film which has Anjali as well. Quite a lot of Tamil and Telugu actors are part of this film.

Top Choreographers of the country

There are five songs in the film and each song has a different choreographer. Jani Master, Prem Rakshith, Prabhu Deva, Bosco Martis and Ganesh Acharya are the five choreographers who have been roped in to choreograph these songs. Ram Charan has nailed the dance performance in the film already.

40 crore rupees for songs only

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju who is spending hundreds of crores in the making of the film. A few months ago, a song was shot in Switzerland and Rs 15 crores were spent in the making of the song. The film has five such songs and Dil Raju is planning to spend crores of rupees in the making of the songs alone. As of now, Rs 40-50 crores have been spent on the song shoots. Also, it is said that the budget has been increased and Dil Raju is leaving no stone unturned in the making of the film.

Political drama with Charan in dual roles

Ram Charan will be seen playing dual roles in this film. He will play father and son roles. While the father is a politician who works for the progress of the country and is good for society, the son is said to be a public servant. So, Anjali plays Charan's wife, and mother.