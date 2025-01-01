Recently, it was said that all the Sankranthi releases, including Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Daaku Maharaaj, will be granted massive ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh by the NDA government.

As it is known, the film Game Changer is undoubtedly a big release this season, and a hike is much needed for that. Hence, it is decided that the film will be allowed a hike of Rs.135 in the single screens, and in the multiplexes, it will be Rs 175. And for the benefit shows which are scheduled from 1 AM, the movie will be given a ticket hike of Rs.600 (inclusive of GST).

For Balakrishna's film Daaku Mahaaraaj, a hike of Rs.110 in single screens and Rs.135 in multiplexes is permitted. The film is set for its benefit shows which are scheduled from 4 AM, and a hike of Rs.500 is granted (inclusive of GST).

These films are set to be more of an action genre and can cater mostly to the youth. The film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Choudhary is more like a cool breeze in between these films. This film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. As his films are mostly liked by the family audience, this might have a chance to succeed in the race.

For this film, a hike of Rs.75 in single screens and Rs.100 in multiplexes is allotted.

As all 3 films have been given massive hikes, it is expected to have huge openings in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Telangana Government has decided not to screen benefit shows and has banned the concept of benefit shows because of the recent stampede issue at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. This can be a reason for the Telangana people not celebrating their heroes' releases. But, at the end of the day, it is the content that matters the most. It makes people decide whether to watch it in the theater or not.