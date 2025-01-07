Global Star Ram Charan is all set to return to big screens with Shankar's Game Changer, starring SJ Surya, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Anjali, and Srikanth in prominent roles. The film will be released on January 10th, 2025.

The film has been creating buzz ever since its first announcement, and now its songs and trailer are dropping. The Global Star fans seem to have no calm. The trailer has been receiving much attention and praise from the audiences, especially for Ram Charan's dual role and his physical transformation and looks.

An intriguing detail about Ram Charan's character Appanna has been revealed: it is said that this character has a stuttering issue, and it would be interesting to see Ram Charan take up this role.

The story of Game Changer revolves around Ram Nandan Ram Charan, an IAS officer with anger issues who strives to combat corrupt politicians, including CM Bobbili Mopidevi SJ Surya, for destroying his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country. The film is produced by Dil Raju, and the music is by SS Thaman.

This film does hold high significance in Kiara's career, which makes her participation during the promotional phase incredibly likely. After making her debut with Bharat Ane Nenu, next to Mahesh Babu, Kiara paired with Ram Charan for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and Game Changer is their second film together, raising all the possible expectations on the film.

Previously, the film was announced to release on Christmas 2024, but due to unfinished post-production work, it will now be clashing with the Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj and the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, all of them set to be Sankranti releases.

More about Game Changer.

Actors SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others are part of this film, which is releasing in multiple languages. Music composed by SS Thaman is already making waves on the internet. The film is produced by Dil Raju, and the story for the film is by Karthik Subbaraju.