Samsung is gearing up for its landmark event with Galaxy Unpacked 2025, set to take place in Brooklyn, New York, on July 9. This event will showcase the next-generation foldable Galaxy devices.

The centerpiece of this year's Galaxy Unpacked is going to be the latest Galaxy Fold Z series, which Samsung touts as the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable smartphones it has ever created. These devices have been meticulously crafted to ensure durability and longevity, setting a new benchmark in the foldable smartphone market. The integration of AI technology into these devices is expected to unlock their full potential, offering users a seamless and intuitive experience.

Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked event live in India?

The event will be streamed live on Samsung India's YouTube channel, starting at 07:30 PM IST. You can tune in to the event below:

What to expect?

The new Galaxy devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Galaxy. The AI-powered interface is designed to enhance user experiences by seamlessly integrating with the hardware capabilities of the devices.

Rumors have been circulating about the potential release of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is expected to be available in black and white. This addition to the Galaxy lineup is anticipated to further solidify Samsung's position as a leader in the foldable smartphone market.

The new generation of foldable phones from Samsung is likely to feature a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom.

Stay tuned for more updates from Galaxy Unpacked 2025.