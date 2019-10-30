NASA, the United States Space Agency, and the European Space Agency, in a joint venture, have captured an image of a spooky face staring at the Earth. The mysterious structure is created by blueish hue consisting of gas and faint stars that made up the face, while two clusters of stars formed the eyes in this seemingly eerie figure.

It should be noted that this ghostly face is actually the image of two galaxies that were in a collision course, and the Hubble telescope captured the phenomenon just before they merged each other.

Scientists have named this merger Arp-Madore 2026-424, and it happened almost 704 million light-years away from the Earth.

"This new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures two galaxies of equal size in a collision that appears to resemble a ghostly face. This observation was made on 19 June 2019 in visible light by the telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys," said NASA, reports Express.co.uk.

How galaxies interact

The study team that captured this stunning image was led by Julianne Dalcanton, an astronomer at the University of Washington. The team is now apparently planning to use the Hubble snapshot program to learn more about interacting galaxies and their features.

This is not the first time that NASA is capturing spooky images from the space. A couple of years back, the space agency captured the image of a comet named 2015 TB145, and the shape of this spooky space body resembled a human skull. This image went viral on online platforms, and many conspiracy theorists outlandishly claimed that this rogue space body may cause apocalypse on the Earth.

In 2014, NASA captured the image of the sun, and in this image, our star looked like a jack-o'-lantern. After releasing the image, the space agency explained that the bizarre look of the star is due to active regions on the Sun produced by magnetic fields just above the corona.