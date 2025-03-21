In the past few months, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has been the talk of the town. From his divorce case with Dhanashree Verma to his rumored link-up with RJ Mahvash, Chahal has certainly been in the spotlight.

On March 20, 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer-dancer Dhanashree Verma were officially granted a divorce in Mumbai. Chahal's lawyer confirmed the news, stating that the marriage had been legally dissolved.

Coincidentally, on the same day, choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma released a new song titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine. The video features actor Ishwak Singh alongside her.

In the video, Dhanashree portrays a suppressed woman who is a victim of domestic violence and infidelity in a marriage. The song's lyrics include, "Dekha ji dekha maine, apno ka rona dekha. Gairon ke bistar pe, apno ka sona dekha" (I saw my own people crying. I saw my own sharing a bed with others). Through the song, Dhanashree showcases her dancing skills.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song is sung by Jyoti Nooran, with music composed by Jaani.

Since the song was released on the very day Dhanashree's divorce from Chahal was finalized, netizens quickly began drawing conclusions and speculating about the possible connection between her personal life and the song's theme.

A user said, "Did she indirectly take a dig at her estranged husband Yuzvendra Chalal?"

Another user mentioned, "When she is doing a song, what was the need for alimony."

Dhanshree's advocate, Yesha Agarwal, shared an Instagram Story, writing, "Life imitating art — the best yet. So proud of you, Dhanashree." Dhanashree reshared the post, further fuelling rumors about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a statement released in the media, Verma called her performance in the song "emotionally charged".

She said, "This was one of the most emotionally charged performances I've been a part of. Every actor always wants to showcase their ability while playing such a character, and this one demanded a certain level of intensity when it came to performance. It has been a pleasure to shoot with the T-Series team, and everyone has put in tremendous effort. I hope it resonates just as deeply with the audience."

Meanwhile, the choreographer finalised her divorce from Chahal with the cricketer agreeing to pay a Rs 4.75 crore alimony to her. The couple got married in December 2020.

Additionally, it is reported that the Bombay High Court has expedited their divorce-by-mutual consent petition. Justice Madhav Jamdar instructed the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce proceedings by March 20, as Yuzvendra will be unavailable after March 21 due to his commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).