Traffic jams on Indian roads would be no less than a classical concert if Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's plan to use music from instruments like flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ and harmonium in vehicle horns is executed. In a bid to curb the nuisance of noise pollution, the transport minister said that he was planning to bring a law that would replace honking with music from instruments like flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ and harmonium.

It's not just the annoying vehicle horns that got Gadkari's attention, he intends to replace even the sirens on ambulances and police vehicles. He wants them to play more melodious tunes so "people feel pleasant."

"Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police," Gadkari was quoted as saying. "An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears."

As per government mandates, noise levels in residential areas should not exceed 55dB during the day and 45dB at night. According to studies, vehicle sounds play a large role in noise in urban areas. Traffic junctions in metro cities like Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Bengaluru among others are the noisiest in the country, CPCB has found.

How netizens reacted?

To the news of Gadkari's plan to replace vehicle horns with sounds from Indian music instruments received mixed reactions and a flurry of memes. Here are a few tweets that people shared in response:

Indian roads and traffic jams after this : pic.twitter.com/1yLFOwCUCs — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) October 4, 2021