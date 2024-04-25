Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted while speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Tuesday afternoon. He received prompt treatment and was able to get back up on stage and continue his speech.

Shortly after completing his speech, Gadkari posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I felt discomfort due to the heat at the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy, and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes."

Nitin Gadkari --- one of the best-performing ministers under the Modi govt! His grit, determination and selflessness really sets him leagues above others! pic.twitter.com/AFvOuOtpPP — Yash (@Yashfacts28) April 25, 2024

The incident was streamed live on X by his own account showing Nitin Gadkari being carried away by those on stage, while many formed a shield around the BJP leader to give him, and those treating him, some privacy.

Gadkari was campaigning in Nagpur, a seat he won in 2014 and 2019. There was speculation about the political future of Gadkari earlier this year, when the BJP delayed naming him as its Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate.