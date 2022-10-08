Taiwanese hardware and electronics company Acer on Friday launched the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop titled 'Swift Edge'.

The Acer Swift Edge will be available this month for $1,499.99 in the US. It is designed to meet the needs of the modern hybrid workforce in terms of productivity and creativity, said the company.

The new laptop comes with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors.

It equipped Microsoft Pluton security processor to help defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The Acer Swift Edge features a 4K OLED display supporting 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500 nits peak brightness for cinema-grade visuals. The 16-inch lightweight laptop weighs only 1.17 kg and measures 12.95 mm in height.

The new Acer laptop has 'VESA DisplayHD True Black 500' and 'TUV Rheinland Eyesafe' display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience. The device comes with Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connections and file sharing.

Acer posts 34.2% growth

Taiwan-based Acer Inc. reported its September consolidated revenues at NT$ 27.16 billion with 34.2% growth month-on-month and summed up its consolidated revenues for Q3'22 at NT$64.86 billion. Its year-to-September revenues reached NT$215.58 billion, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Business highlights include revenues from: Gaming desktops grew 14.2% in Q3 YoY

Commercial desktops grew 8.0% in Q3 YoY

Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their September revenues, and their total year-to-September revenues grew 21.8% YoY. Highlights of businesses under incubation:

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 211.3% in Q3 YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 24.9% in Q3 YoY

While the PC industry is declining post pandemic, Acer's strategy to lower inventory, improve its cash position, and build multiple business engines is enhancing the Acer Group's resilience to weather through economy changes, said the company. Its businesses other than PCs and displays contributed for 22.9% of total revenues in Q3 and grew 15.0% year-to-September, said the tech firm.

(With inputs from IANS)