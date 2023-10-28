Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, former MPs Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Ponnam Prabhakar and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar's daughter G. V. Venella figured in the second list of Congress party candidates for Telangana Assembly elections announced on Friday.

Azharuddin will contest from Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad. The former MP is the only Muslim candidate in the list of 45 candidates announced by the Central Election Committee on Friday.

With this, the Congress has announced a total of 100 candidates. The party has decided to leave two seats each for CPI and CPI-M while the candidates for remaining 15 seats are likely to be announced next week.

Raj Gopal Reddy's candidature was announced hours after he re-joined the Congress. He will contest again from Munugode, where he lost the by-poll late last year as BJP candidate. He had quit the Congress and also resigned from Assembly membership to join the BJP in August last year.

Revuri Prakash Reddy, who had resigned from the BJP to join the Congress last week, will contest from Parkal.

Former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, who quit the BRS to join Congress, has secured ticket from Khammam. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who joined the Congress in July after resigning from ruling the BRS, will contest from Palair.

Former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar has been fielded from Husnabad. Another former MP and chairman of Campaign Committee Madhu Goud Yaskhi will contest from LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

Venella, daughter of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar who passed away last month, will contest from Secunderabad Cantonment. Former minister Konda Surekha has secured ticket from Warangal East. Another senior leader G. Chinna Reddy will contest from Wanaparthy.

