Varun Tej's Gaddalakonda Ganesh aka Valmiki has made decent collection at the USA box office in two days, but failed to halt the dream run of Nani's last week release Gang Leader in the country.

Varun Tej hails from the mega family, which boasts of a huge fan base in the USA. In fact, he has made a big fan following with the kind of movies he has done in the past. His latest outing Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda and its promos had decent hype. Hence, trade experts predicted that it would halt the collection of Gang Leader, which did good business at the USA box office in week 1.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh opened to good response and collected $84,872 at the USA box office in the Thursday premieres. The film shattered the record of Mister ($77,000) and became the fourth biggest opener for Varun Tej in the country, after Fidaa ($374,819), Tholi Prema ($152,000) and Anthariksham ($91,000).

Despite getting mixed response, Gaddalakonda Ganesh remained strong on Friday and collected $79,649 at the USA box office on the first day. The movie went on to show decent growth in its business on Saturday. The flick has minted $108,333 in the country on its second day.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh has collected a total of $272,854 at the USA box office in two days and its premiere shows on Thursday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#GaddalakondaGanesh #Valmiki collects $108,333 from 146 locations in USA on Saturday. Total gross is $272,854 ."

Nani-Vikram Kumar combo film, which lost out around 50 percent of cinema halls that it held in the first week, braved the wave of Gaddalakonda Ganesh and collected $25,510 at the USA box office on its second Friday. The movie showed good growth in its business on Saturday and collected $38,825 on its ninth day.

Nani's Gang Leader has collected 64335 at the USA box office on its eighth and ninth days together, taking its total collection to $908,424 in there. Jeevi tweeted, "#GangLeader crosses $900k in USA on Saturday. It collects $38,825 from 100 locations on 21 September. Total gross is $908,424 (₹6.45 cr) ."