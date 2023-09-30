Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is basking in the commercial success of his film. The director recently spoke about bringing Priyanka Chopra onboard for 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. He revealed how he had signed PeeCee but was shocked to see her after she got her nose surgery done. Sharma revealed that he had a 'tearful' meeting with the Desi Girl and her mother but he decided to stand by her.

How Priyanka came onboard

Anil Sharma revealed that after Gadar 2 released and was a big success he went abroad for a few months. He added that his wife had given the cheque to Priyanka Chopra outside a temple and signed her to come onboard for The Hero. He went on to reveal that when he came back, he was shocked to see her after her nose surgery.

The infamous nose job

"She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself? I summoned her immediately, and she came over the next day with her mother. They were in tears, they told me about the operation, which had even left a mark under her nose. It's still there to this day. They said it would take months to heal, and that Priyanka had been dropped from several projects she'd already signed," Sharma said in an interview.

The director went on to reveal how he chose to stand by Priyanka and had faith in her talent. The film along side Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta went on to be another big success and changed Priyanka's career trajectory.