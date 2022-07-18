Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi government on Monday in response to the GST rate revisions announced by the Centre in an effort to boost revenues, accusing it of damaging the fastest-growing economy in the world.

The Congress MP shared a list of goods on Twitter that will cost more as a result of the rate increase and called the levy the "Gabbar Singh Tax." "HIGH taxes, NO jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies," he wrote on the microblogging site.

This comes amidst the GST council, presided over by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, voted to bring packaged items like milk, curd, and paneer, as well as unpackaged ones like rice and wheat, under the 5% slab and bank fees for issuing cheques under the 12% category.

BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies. pic.twitter.com/cinP1o65lB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2022

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of the Congress, has also criticised the action, calling it "breathtakingly reckless." He asked, "This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?" he asked.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also raises the issue

Varun, who frequently expresses opinions that differ from those of the BJP, claimed that the move to impose the GST on packaged goods in the face of record-breaking unemployment will further hurt middle-class households.

आज से दूध, दही, मक्खन, चावल, दाल, ब्रेड जैसे पैक्ड उत्पादों पर GST लागू है।



रिकार्डतोड़ बेरोजगारी के बीच लिया गया यह फैसला मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों और विशेषकर किराए के मकानों में रहने वाले संघर्षरत युवाओं की जेबें और हल्की कर देगा।



जब ‘राहत’ देने का वक्त था, तब हम ‘आहत’ कर रहे हैं। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 18, 2022

"From today, GST is applicable on packaged products like milk, curd, butter, rice, pulses, bread. This decision, taken amid record-breaking unemployment, will further lighten the pockets of middle-class families and especially the struggling youth living in rented houses. When it was time to give 'relief', we are 'hurting'," Varun tweeted in Hindi.