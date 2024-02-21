Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has not entered Bollywood but is still one of the most popular star kids. The Gen Z star kid garners a huge fan following. She is friends with Orry and is often seen partying with him.

Nysa Devgn was spotted partying in Mumbai with Orry

Nysa's pictures and videos often go viral. On Tuesday, Nysa was once again spotted with her bestie, Orhan Awatramani, at a restaurant in Mumbai. Everything seemed fine until Nysa came out of the restaurant and got lost while searching for her car.

A video went viral that shows Nysa momentarily lost searching for her car, but her friend Orry came to her rescue and guided her towards the car.

The clip also shows paps hovering over Nysa while she gets confused looking at them and starts walking in the opposite direction in search of the car.

Take a look:

For the outing, Nysa opted for a white sweater with green detailing and matching pants.

A few months ago, Nysa was seen vacationing with Orry, and Janhvi Kapoor in London. Orry shared a slew of pictures from his winter vacation, and the internet can't handle the candidness.

Who is Orry?

In one of his interviews, Orry mentioned that he works hard. On being asked about his job, he clarified that he worked hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said.

Now, another clip featuring "Bollywood's BFF" has surfaced online. During an interview with a media outlet, Orry said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

The social media sensation was also seen on Koffee With Karan season 8.