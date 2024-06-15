G7 Summit ends, PM Modi returns home
After attending the G7 meeting and holding multiple bilaterals during his day-long visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned to Delhi.

The PM said that he had a productive day after interacting with world leaders.

He posted on X, "Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations."

PM Modi also thanked the people and government of Italy "for their warm hospitality".

The Prime Minister also said, "An important G7 Summit, where I presented India's perspective at the world stage. Here are highlights," and posted a video link to the important event.

He held back-to-back bilaterals with French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Rishi Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

He then attended the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean which was followed by interactions with several world leaders.

After the conclusion of the G7 Summit's Outreach Session, PM Modi met with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

He also interacted with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan King Abdullah, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit and invited him to visit India.

The visit to Italy was Prime Minister Modi's first overseas trip after assuming office for the third consecutive term, and also his fifth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

(With inputs from IANS)

