Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan, attending the 14th edition of G20 summit. PM Modi held a "productive" trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity, and infrastructure development.

The trilateral meeting between PM Modi, Trump and Abe focused on how the three countries - Japan-America-India or JAI - can work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

Attending his sixth G20 summit in the city of Osaka, Japan, PM Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to JAI.

Elaborating on the trilateral meeting of Japan-America-India, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and working together to build upon this new concept.

Modi- Trump hold bilateral meeting

The prime minister later met Donald Trump who congratulated him on the BJP's big win in the Lok Sabha 2019 election. Trump, who is himself preparing for a re-election in 2020, said: "You deserve it (victory). You have done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It's a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities."

Meeting for the first time after the national elections, Trump and Modi discussed various bilateral and global issues including trade, defence, Iran and 5G communications networks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan.

As multiple disagreements cropped up between India-US, including trade dispute and an arms deal with Russia, the interaction between the two leaders was significant. However, Modi and Trump did not discuss India's $5-billion deal with Russia for S-400 air defence systems.

"We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we'll be discussing trade today," Trump stated.

PM Modi said that India has strong trade ties with the US and has bought advanced military hardware from American defence firms recently. "We will strive to work for a positive relationship with the US... India-US vision is far-sighted and positive. We are committed to ensuring a better future," the PM said.

What is G20 summit?

The "Group of 20" or G20 is an annual meeting of leaders from countries including 19 countries and the European Union (EU). They are - India, Japan, US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

The two-day summit is one of the most high-stakes and fractious meetings in years, with trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change on the agenda.