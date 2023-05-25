Buoyed up after the successful conclusion of the G20 summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated residents of the union territory for making the event historic and memorable.

While inaugurating key infrastructure projects at the Ganderbal area of Kashmir Valley, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated people of Jammu Kashmir for the successful G20 meeting. The Lieutenant Governor observed that the G20 meeting is the beginning of a new era and has opened the door to immense possibilities of peace and progress in the Union Territory.

"The festivity around the event was a reflection of the transformation in Jammu Kashmir," he said.

57 delegates from 27 countries attended the Srinagar G20 summit

Sharing details of the successful event, the Lieutenant Governor said that the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar has infused new enthusiasm and new confidence among the people.

"The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging Jammu Kashmir," the Lt Governor observed.

"The G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of UT and overwhelming response, participation, and achievements have been possible because of the hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened J&K's image in the world," the Lt Governor said.

"During the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir. Faster & Inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost the tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world," he added.

Record 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K in 2022

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the government to inclusive development. Tourism and film sectors are gaining momentum with over more than 300 movies filmed last year and a record 1.88 crore tourists visiting the UT, observed the Lt Governor.

More than nine lakh tourists visited tourist locations in Ganderbal last year, which is twice the number, as compared to 2021. Sonamarg has also become one of the favorite film shooting destinations for filmmakers from across the globe, he noted.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the ongoing development works in Ganderbal and the saturation of government welfare schemes in the district. He also remembered the immense contribution of the late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in the development of J&K.