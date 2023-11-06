Diwali is around the corner and pre-Diwali parties have already begun. The first pre-Diwali party in B-town was hosted by Manish Malhotra on Sunday. Celebs put their best fashion foot forward and attended the party.

Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan were among the many Bollywood stars who made their way to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

While Karan and Farah Khan were among the early arrivals, Aishwarya and Salman came a little later in the night.

What did Aishwarya opt for the bash?

At the event, Aishwarya was seen wearing a red and pink sharara with a long dupatta. She kept her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of heels. And looked stunning in bindi.

Her daughter Aardhaya was not accompanied this time. Other members of the Bachchan family were Agastya Nanda at the party. He arrived with the cast of The Archies, a film with which Agastya is making his Bollywood debut.

Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen at the bash looking stunning in a red saree.

Aishwarya's hairstyle was a tad bit different this time as she had curled her hair.

Netizens reacted to her look.

A user wrote, "Want that vintage Aishwarya back. Good to see her in different colours and curled hair after a loooonng time. She's still so beautiful. The ever graceful lady..."

Another mentioned, "Is she pregnant?? Genuinely asking?

The third user wrote, "I have so many comments in my mind... on her hairstyle.. dress ... surgery.."

The fourth one said, "She has gained weight.."

The fifth user mentioned, "Same boring look, same boring style again and again ! She does same thing with her daughter. Sad to see. Such a beautiful elegant woman.... Where is the old aishwarya rai gone ? I know she is getting old but why should look and style also be old ??? I miss the olden days sexy and graceful aishwarya ..... try something new and different. Then she can be unique. In a world od copycats being yourself is powerful and liberating. Looks can be dceiving even salt and sugar look the same !?"

A section of netizens also quizzed where was her daughter Aardhya and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's career

Aishwarya won the title of Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. Since then, she has featured in many films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal, and Guzaarish.

Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2, which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also recently made headlines for her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.