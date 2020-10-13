Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning in drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death Close
Bollywood has joined forces to raise a strong voice against derogatory reporting by certain TV channels. The biggest filmmakers and industry associations have filed a lawsuit against two TV channels and its executive editors and other journalists for their defamatory remarks against the industry.

Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

Below is the full list of Bollywood filmmakers and producers suing Republic TV and Times Now:

  1. The Producers Guild of India
  2. The Cine & TV Artiste Association
  3. The Film and TV Producers Council
  4. Screenwriters Association
  5. Aamir Khan Productions
  6. Ad-Labs Films
  7. Ajay Devgn Fflims
  8. Andolan Films
  9. Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
  10. Arbaaz Khan Productions
  11. Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
  12. BSK Network and Entertainment
  13. Cape of Good Films
  14. Clean Slate Filmz
  15. Dharma Productions
  16. Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
  17. Excel Entertainment
  18. Filmkraft Productions
  19. Hope Production
  20. Kabir Khan Films
  21. Luv Films
  22. Macguffin Pictures
  23. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
  24. One India Stories
  25. R.S. Entertainment
  26. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
  27. Red Chillies Entertainment
  28. Reliance Big Entertainment
  29. Reel Life Productions
  30. Rohit Shetty Pictures
  31. Roy Kapur Productions
  32. Salman Khan Ventures
  33. Sohail Khan Productions
  34. Sikhya Entertianment
  35. Tiger Baby Digital
  36. Vinod Chopra Films
  37. Vishal Bhardwaj Film
  38. YashRaj Films