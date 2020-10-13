Bollywood has joined forces to raise a strong voice against derogatory reporting by certain TV channels. The biggest filmmakers and industry associations have filed a lawsuit against two TV channels and its executive editors and other journalists for their defamatory remarks against the industry.
Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.
Below is the full list of Bollywood filmmakers and producers suing Republic TV and Times Now:
- The Producers Guild of India
- The Cine & TV Artiste Association
- The Film and TV Producers Council
- Screenwriters Association
- Aamir Khan Productions
- Ad-Labs Films
- Ajay Devgn Fflims
- Andolan Films
- Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
- Arbaaz Khan Productions
- Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
- BSK Network and Entertainment
- Cape of Good Films
- Clean Slate Filmz
- Dharma Productions
- Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
- Excel Entertainment
- Filmkraft Productions
- Hope Production
- Kabir Khan Films
- Luv Films
- Macguffin Pictures
- Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
- One India Stories
- R.S. Entertainment
- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
- Red Chillies Entertainment
- Reliance Big Entertainment
- Reel Life Productions
- Rohit Shetty Pictures
- Roy Kapur Productions
- Salman Khan Ventures
- Sohail Khan Productions
- Sikhya Entertianment
- Tiger Baby Digital
- Vinod Chopra Films
- Vishal Bhardwaj Film
- YashRaj Films