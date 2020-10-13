Bollywood has joined forces to raise a strong voice against derogatory reporting by certain TV channels. The biggest filmmakers and industry associations have filed a lawsuit against two TV channels and its executive editors and other journalists for their defamatory remarks against the industry.

Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

Below is the full list of Bollywood filmmakers and producers suing Republic TV and Times Now: