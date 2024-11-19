Samantha Ruth Prabhu has constantly been in the news for several months now. From her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, her item number Oo Antava, myositis diagnosis to Citadel shoot; the actress keeps getting featured in top trends. However, this time, the actress got trending for not so good reason. An old video of Samantha from her younger days left everyone shocked.

In the advertisement during her early days in the industry, Samantha looks totally unrecognisable. The video has garnered strong reactions from people on social media with many wondering how has the Family Man 2 actress changed her look completely.

Social media reactions

"So surgery and botox is the reason for her myositis?" asked a user. "I thought of Rashmika first," another user commented. "Samantha who?? The one who's in the new citadel series?? Tell me I'm wrong because I don't see an atom of Samantha in this video," a social media user asked. "The way I see no resemblance is crazy," another social media user opined.

"She is not Samantha...that seems like 90's commercial ..and Samantha was very small at that time," read a comment. "She almost did a complete face transplant," another person commented. "This young Samantha is looking older than the now Samanatha," a comment read. "What if the world was without plastic surgeons," read one more of the comments.

While there is no official confirmation whether the video is actually of Samantha, the whole discussion has made the video get views in lakhs. On the work front, Samantha is busy winning praise for her role in Citadel: Hunny Bunny with many calling her acting chops better than that of Priyanka Chopra in Citadel. Varun Dhawan had recently revealed how Samantha used oxygen tanks, fainted, had a tough time during the shoot of the show but never gave up.