Days after cancelling his gun license at the request of Punjab Police, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday booked Varinder Singh- the bodyguard of the fugitive pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh.

Varinder Singh is booked under the Arms Act in connection with a gun license issued to him in the Kishtwar district on forged documents.

Reports said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will approach the Punjab Police to hand over Varinder Singh for further questioning in connection with managing to get a gun license from the Kishtwar district on fake documents.

During questioning of Amritpal Singh's key aide, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will try to ascertain how the sacked former army jawan procured a gun license from the mountainous district of Kishtwar and managed to get it renewed from the different areas of the Union Territory from time to time.

Varinder Singh is booked under Arms Act in Police Station Kishtwar

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that Varinder Singh is booked as per an FIR under number 52/2023 under section 3/25/30 Arms Act and provisions of IPC registered in police station Kishtwar.

The SSP further said that the police has conveyed the details of the case to Punjab Police and sought documents from them.

Kishtwar Police will seek the help of the Punjab Police to ensure the in-person presence of Varinder Singh for questioning in this case.

As per reports, the gun license was issued to him in 2014 by Kishtwar Deputy Magistrate (DM) office. The CID wing of the Punjab Police recently wrote to the DM Kishtwar that there was a misuse of his gun license. After getting information from the Punjab Police Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar cancelled his gun license.

Varinder Singh arrested under NSA in Punjab

Police said Varinder Singh, also known as Fauji, was part of a private security set up for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run.

A video recently showed Varinder Singh, the bodyguard of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, opening fire in the air.

After the video clip appeared, the Punjab Police arrested him last week, slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on him, and lodged him in a jail in faraway Assam.

Interestingly, Varinder Singh was issued a gun license from the Kisthwar district but his Army unit was never posted in the same district.