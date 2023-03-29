While yet another CCTV footage of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on Tuesday showing him without a turban and wearing a mask from a market in Delhi, reports said that the chief of "Waris Punjab De" tried to take shelter in Jammu.

Some reports- while quoting officers involved in questioning some of the arrested supporters of Amritpal Singh, suggested that the pro-Khalistan preacher was in touch with a couple in Jammu through his mentor Papalpreet Singh.

A woman who was arrested from Kullian village of R S Pura in Jammu and Kashmir along with her husband on early Saturday morning is a cousin of Papalpreet Singh.

"Within hours after Amritpal Singh escaped from the cordon of police in Punjab, Papalpreet Singh called her sister on Whatsapp", reports said, adding, "Papalpreet Singh called her cousin only to arrange shelter for Amritpal Singh in Jammu".

Couple having links with Amritpal arrested from Jammu

As reported earlier, Jammu Police in the wee hours of Saturday morning conducted a raid in Kullian village of the border sub-division of R S Pura and detained a couple for having links with the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader and chief of Wasis Punjab De Amritpal Singh.

The arrested couple has been identified as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of Prem Chak village and presently putting up at Kullian near R S Pura town.

Police said that Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were later handed over to the Punjab Police.

One more video of Amritpal Singh surfaces on social media

Yet another video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the radical preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

According to a news agency, the video, which is said to be from March 21 and a market in Delhi, shows Amritpal Singh walking down a street wearing dark glasses. His key aide Papalpreet Singh could also be seen walking with a bag behind him.

According to reports, a Delhi Police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal and his aide. There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

The video has emerged a day after a picture of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh widely circulated on social media. That image showed both these men looking relaxed and Amritpal Singh holding a beverage can.

Meanwhile, Punjab Advocate General (AG) on Tuesday said the state was close to arresting fugitive Amritpal.

The AG submitted in Punjab and Haryana High Court that Amritpal was not arrested and the state was trying its best to nab him.