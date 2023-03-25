Amid a high alert, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the wee hours of Saturday morning conducted a raid in Kullian village of the border sub-division of R S Pura and detained a couple for having links with the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader and chief of Wasis Punjab De Amritpal Singh.

The arrested couple has been identified as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of Prem Chak village and presently putting up at Kullian near R S Pura town.

According to police a couple having links with Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh has been detained from the RS Pura area today.

Police said that Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained by J&K Police from the Kullian area of RS Pura Tehsil and later handed over to the Punjab Police.

"The couple was held for their reported links with Papalpreet Singh," the police said.

Pertinently, Papalpreet Singh is the mentor of Amritpal Singh, who reportedly helped the latter escape from the police dragnet.

Papalpreet Singh was constantly in touch with Pakistani agency ISI," reports said.

Police said the raids to arrest the couple, Amrik Singh and Sarabjeet Kour, who are actually residents of Prem Chak RS Pura but living in a rented property in Kullian, started on late Friday night.

"Today, we arrested the couple on specific information and later handed over them to Punjab Police," police said and mobile phones and other electronic gadgets recovered from couple have been handed over to the experts.

High alert has already been sounded in Jammu

As reported a high alert has already been sounded in Jammu to check the movement of suspicious elements on the highly sensitive Jammu-Pathankot national highway. These steps have been taken after the launching of a big offensive by Punjab Police against the pro-Khalistan leader and chief of Wasis Punjab De Amritpal Singh.

Checking at Lakhanpal-the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir has been intensified and all routes of the Union Territory connecting Punjab have been sealed with the deployment of additional forces to foil any attempt of radical elements to enter this part of the country.

Additional forces were deployed on Jammu-Pathankot national highway to seal it and check all movements on and around the national highway.

Forces have been deployed at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab checkpoint as a beefed-up security measure on the highway, sources said.

The security setup along the highway is on high alertness and checkings have been intensified as a measure to foil any design of anti-national elements.