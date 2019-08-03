In India, Friendship Day is celebrated in the month of August on the first Sunday. This year it will be celebrated on August 4.

Every year, people observe this day to celebrate their special bond.

Friendship comes in many forms and it doesn't have to be with someone from your age. It can be between spouses, a parent and child, a mentor and mentee, and even your gruff neighbour can be your friend.

In a landmark decision on April 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 30 as the International Day of Friendship. However, India still observes the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day.

It is understood that Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, was the first one to propose the idea of friendship day celebrations in 1930.

On this day, you can show your friend you love by giving them gifts, friendship bracelets or even telling them how much you appreciate them is enough.

Here are some quotes you can send to your friend on this special day to show how much you love and appreciate them

"You can always tell a real friend: when you've made a fool of yourself he doesn't feel you've done a permanent job"

"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost."

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

"A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more."

"A Friend is someone who knows all about you and loves you anyway!"

"Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it's path but will never ever dry up."

"We have fought thousand times. We don't talk daily. But there isn't a single day we haven't missed each other. I miss the wonderful moments we spent together, the funny conversations we had, the late night gossips and many more. Thanks for making me a better person. Wishing you the best regards of our day, friendship day."

"Let the friendship bands we tie every year strengthens the friendship we have. You are the best thing that happened in my life. Wishing you the warm greetings of friendship day."

"When I remember the days we were together, I realise how important you are to me. You are my best friend, and I wish to spend many more years together just like our good old days. Happy friendship day 2019."