The iconic serial killer with a Ghostface Scream 4, which had hit the theatres in 2011, is making a comeback nearly after a decade. Yes, you heard that right!

Scream 5 is finally happening!! And the makers have gone through a long list of celebrities through the years to make Scream 5 bigger and better. Needless to say, the upcoming flick will be scarier than its previous franchises.

Let's take a look at the cast of the film and what the next installment of Scream has in store for us!

Here's the cast of the film:

It's Courteney Cox's turn to return, according to Deadline. The Friends and Cougar Town actor will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers.

Cox shared a video of the famous ghost face from the horror franchise on Instagram, with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" appearing on the screen.

Courteney 's ex-husband David Arquette has already signed the film two months ago and be essaying the role of Dewey Riley.

In May, Arquette confirmed that would reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

According to the reports in Daily Mail, David said:

I'm thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. The scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy.

And if this was not all, it is also rumoured that Neve Campbell could return as Sidney Prescott.

On previous franchises of the film Scream

Cox has played the role of the news reporter in the first four horror films, beginning in 1996 and most recently in 2011. They were all directed by the late filmmaker Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Tentative release date of Scream 5

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the fifth installment. It will enter production soon in Wilmington, North Carolina, and we might see it sometime next year that is 2021.

Are you ready to Scream for the fifth time?