Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma have often set major friendship goals since participating in Bigg Boss 11. The good-looking actors are loved by millions for the great friendship that they share.

And now, the friends are set to turn lovers on screen. Hina and Priyank will be romancing for the first time for Arijit Singh's music video Raanjhana. The song is a modern tale of Heer-Ranjha and is being shot majorly in a desert and in Delhi. A few pictures from the shoot have surfaced online.

A source told BollywoodLife: "Its a heart touching today's era Heer Ranjha love story which is connected to the youth. Arjit is known to have given our industry some of the most soulful songs and has had a great connect with the youth. In fact, this song is very close to his heart and has been sung very beautifully. Since Hina and Priyank are extremely popular with the youth internationally, they seemed to be a perfect pair for the song. While so far they have always been seen as friends, this time around the duo will be seen romancing each other on screen."

In a statement, Hina said, "I have always loved Arjit's voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique. It's not only a love song but an entire film within the five minutes, which was quite appealing for me as an actor as I am juggling amidst various moods in that short span of time."

Priyank added, "I have done a lot of music videos and each one has been very different. Of course, I love Arjit's voice so being a face to his voice is something I am looking forward to. However, this is also a very unique video and it encompasses everything a film normally does within 5 minutes."

Meanwhile, Hina will soon make an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she plays the role of Komolika. Post exiting the show, the actress will walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 where the first look of her debut film Lines will be unveiled.

Priyank, on the other hand, featured in a music video Buzz sung by Aastha Gill. The song became a popular track and the duo returned with another one titled Saara India, which was released last week.