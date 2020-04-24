Did you know Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often describes herself as the 'youngest Indian actress to have won the maximum number of beauty titles in entire pageant history ever was out of the Miss Universe 2015 pageant? Yes, you read that right!

International Business Times brings to you number of times Urvashi tried her luck for Miss India pageant but was dethroned due to her age. Nevertheless, the beautiful actor never really gave up and made us proud, globally.

In the year 2009

In 2009, at the age of 15, Urvashi had clinched the Miss Teen India crown and, went ahead to win two titles one as Miss Asian Supermodel and the one as Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International.

In the year 2011

At the age of 17, Rautela won Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011, and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. She also won the title of Miss Tourism Queen of The Year 2011 that was held in China with participants from 102 countries and became the first Indian woman to win the pageant.

In the year 2012

In 2012, she won the coveted crown of I AM She Miss Universe India as well as the special award for Miss Photogenic. However, she had to relinquish her I AM She crown as she was underage at that time.

In the year 2015

In 2015, Rautela joined the Indian pageantry again and reclaimed her title. This made her the first and only woman in history to win the Miss Universe India crown twice. Additionally, she also won the title of Miss Beautiful Smile and Miss Diva-Miss Universe India 2015. She represented India in Miss Universe 2015 but was dethroned for being underage.

Although she wasn't crowned what she wanted to be that's doesn't take away her achievements. She's an achiever in her own right. From being the youngest Indian girl to win the maximum beauty titles to starring in a music video for the track Lovedose from Yo Yo Honey Singh's blockbuster international album called Desi Kalaakar, Urvashi also has a couple of Bollywood projects lined up for her.