Kangana Ranaut is one of the boldest and bindaas actresses of Bollywood. Though the star is not personally on social media her fans, family and team of PR make sure that we get the regular glimpse of her life. Ranaut knows how to be in headlines through her excellent movies or because of the controversial comments by her sister Rangoli Chandel. Where every day Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their daily routine while being self quarantined, fans were wondering what Kangana Ranaut is up to. To their bliss, her team has shared a video of Kangana working out in her Manali house.

Like any other star, Tanu Weds Manu fame has also been spending time with her family while being quarantined. Kangana was reportedly shooting for the last leg of Thalaivi when all the shoots cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. For the role of Thalaivi Kangana had gained 20 kgs. As the shoot is about to get completed, the actress has started warming up for her next action films like Dhakkad and Tejas.

Panga fame has been working out vigorously in her in-house gym with her trainer. The video that has been surfacing the net has been shared by Kangana's team on Instagram. The post shared by Kangana's team read, "Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali."

Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi portraying the role of late J Jayalalithaa. Expressing her excitement in an interview, she said, "I am honoured to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It's very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else."

Apart from Thalaivi, She will be seen in Dhakkad and Tejas. While in Dhaakad, she portrays the character of a spy, in Tejas Kangana Ranaut will be seen as an Indian Airforce Pilot. Kangana was last seen in Panga alongside Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and others.