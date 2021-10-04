Earthquakes of below 2.7 magnitude, though minor on the Richter Scale, have been reported in two different parts of Karnataka's Vijayapura district in the last 48 hours, causing panic among people. In 2010 too, Bijaput witnessed similar tremors.

The local people are apprehensive and panicked as they have experienced earthquakes five times in a span of a month. People also reported loud sounds emanating from the earth and whenever they hear these, they run outside their houses.

Experts say that frequent tremors are occurring due to south Indian plates moving towards north India. Meanwhile, the state government is likely to constitute a subcommittee for an in-depth study.

During the past 7 days, Vijayapura was shaken by a quake of magnitude 3.1 and two between 2.0 and 3.0. The biggest quake was reported south of Bijapur city on October 1 and the most recent was reported on October 2 with a magnitude of 2.3.

2010 quakes

In 2010, nearly 18 mild tremors rocked Bijapur district, which was believed to be the area prone to earthquakes. Last time, they hit the district in January and February, around Mulvad near Basavana Bagevadi in the district.

Seismologists believe these may be prelude to a major earthquake. "One can infer that there is a fault line in the region, which is close to Latur in Maharashtra that witnessed a major earthquake in 1993 causing a loss of more than 7,000 lives and huge damage in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)