Roger Federer is going to play the quarter-final of the 2019 French Open against his compatriot and former doubles partner Stan Wawrinka at the Court Suzzane Lenglen, today. The 37-year-old Swiss legend will appear in his 54th quarter-final of a Grand Slam, achieving another piece of history as he matched American great Chris Evert's record. Federer is playing this tournament after three years of absence.

When and where to watch?

The action at the Roland Garros starts with Federer's match slated to begin at 2 PM local time, 12 PM GMT and 5.30 PM IST. In India, live coverage is being provided by Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Online viewers can stream the matches live on the Hotstar platform.

Preview

Federer has been in tremendous form throughout this year's edition of the tournament. He is yet to drop a set in the competition. He defeated Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 to march into the quarters. The three years' absence from Roland Garros doesn't seem to have affected the 2009 champion as he has been playing quite smoothly. After being doubtful about his own success before the begining of the tournament, he is now among the contenders for winning the title.

On the other hand, Wawrinka has had his own problems. He went out of the game with a knee injury that threatened his career after 2017 Wimbledon. As a result, he slipped outside the top 250 and also suffered a first-round defeat at last year's French Open. But he has made a comeback and is currently ranked 28th. Wawrinka had a tough time beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in his fourth round clash. The final score of the tough contest was 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.

Federer is leading 22-3 in head-to-head between these two Swiss players. The 2009 champion also has beaten Wawrinka in their last six meetings. Interestingly, the latter is the last player who recorded a victory over his compatriot at this Grand Slam, in the 2015 edition. The victory came in straight sets and eventually led to Wawrinka winning the French Open title.

