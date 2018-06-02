Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on long-time friend Richard Gasquet in the men's singles third round of French Open 2018 in Paris on Saturday, June 2.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The third round match between Nadal and Gasquet will not start before 2 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST, 1 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Nadal vs Gasquet - French Open 2018 preview

World number one Nadal is heading into the tie on the back of a convincing win over Guido Pella of Argentina in the second-round match on Thursday.

The Spaniard, the winner of 10 French Open crowns, has been hardly troubled in the ongoing tournament.

In the first round, Nadal was tested in the third game as unseeded player Simone Bolelli of Italy forced a tie-breaker. However, the 16-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve and clinched the match in straight sets. Unlike his first-round opponent, Pella came up with an insipid show to surrender 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

Having already won three titles on the red dirt, Nadal is well-placed to win his 11th title at Roland Garros. Gasquet, the world number 32, is unlikely to challenge the Spanish ace. The local hope has not beaten the top seed in 15 of their last 16 meetings, with his only win coming at a Challenger event in 2003.

With a 9-5 (win-loss) record on clay, Gasquet had headed into the ongoing tournament and started it on a high by beating Andreas Seppi in straight sets. However, he needed four sets against Malek Jaziri in his second-round match.

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli of France has made a bold claim ahead of Saturday's third round clash, requesting her compatriot Gasquet to put up a good fight in order to avoid embarrassment in front of home fans.

Please cause some problems to Rafa: Former Wimbledon champion tells Gasquet

"Honestly, If I'm trying to put myself in his shoes, I don't think he can win this match and I don't know how he can find the belief," Bartoli told ITV, as quoted by Daily Express.

"He has to try and play to his fullest and then he might have the slightest chance but that is very unlikely. He will need a 500 percent Richard and Rafa to have an awful day," she added.

"The only thing I don't want is for him to play ridiculous here in France in front of his own fans. Please cause some problems to Rafa. I don't see him winning but at least cause him some problems and don't get embarrassed."

French Open 2018 global TV listings and live stream information

UK: ITV4, Eurosport; Live stream: Eurosport Player

US: ESPN2, NBC; Live stream: Tennis Channel

Australia: Fox Sports 3; Live stream: Foxtel Go

Canada: TSN

France: France TV Sport 234

Pan-European: Eurosport International

Japan: WOWOW, TV Tokyo

China: CCTV 5