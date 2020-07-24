A week after the release of Ragini Prajwal's Law, yet another movie made on Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions has hit OTT platform Amazon Prime. Danish Sait-starrer French Biriyani is out on the digital platform.

A Comedy Entertainer

It is a comedy-drama, directed by Pannaga Bharana. Sai Yusuf, Disha Madan, Rangayana Raghu, Chikkanna and others are in the supporting roles. The film has Vasuki Vaibhav's music, Kharthik Palani's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.

It is a story of mistaken identity. The film deals around Simon (Yusuf), a French national, landing in unexpected situation in Bengaluru. He hires Urdu-speaking auto driver Asgar (Danish Sait) to take him to an upscale hotel. How the auto wallah becomes the French national's only hope for survival becomes the crux of the story.

The movie is loaded with hilarious jokes and has a fine performance by Danish Sait, whose flawless Urdu-mixed Kannada language get thumbs-up from the fans. Though there are ample of mindless comedy scenes, audience are not complaining since the film still hold the viewers' attention.

Check out the audience's response to French Biriyani:

H.S.Mukund Prasad:

Done with my very first #FirstDayFirstStream of my life......

Loved Every Bit Of The Movie......

A full fledged laughter ever.....

@DanishSait rocks with his urdu-kannada slang....

Overall a delicious Veg(vegetarian here)Grimacing face #FrenchBiriyani

Love u @DanishSait

Avinash Ramachandran:

#FrenchBiriyani, *ing

@DanishSait, is surely the most entertaining direct OTT release to have come out on

@PrimeVideoIN this #Lockdown.

In a way, #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime reminded me of the madness in films like Jil Jung Juck and Quarter Cutting

Good call by @PuneethRajkumar

FilmyPonnu :

Finished my #FrenchBiriyani Grinning face with smiling eyes

@DanishSait & @salyusufin you'll nailed your characters! Asgar was such an unexpected & unconventional character to have on screen..overall a light hearted film which will surely bring some laughs in these times. Loved the music esp Bengaluru songHeart exclamation

K Anvesh Kumar Reddy:

@DanishSait , Bro #FrenchBiriyani was delicious Face savouring food and delightful after a long time. Asgar Bhai really I loved the movie.

I remember your words in @siima , get ready for the Award Trophy.

@PuneethRajkumar #SalYusuf #PannagaBharana

@PRK_Productions #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime

Shyam Prasad:

#FrenchBiriyani is Dirty Delicious

Editing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cinematography ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dialogues ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overall ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5

Among the top 3 films of the 62 Kannada films so far in 2020

G.RAHUL CHOWDARY:

Just now watched #FrenchBiriyani Ok handOk handOk handOk handOk handmovie I really loved it ,I am from Andhra Pradesh I dont know kannada but I really enjoyed the movie @PuneethRajkumar sir your song was Ok hand and finally one word # ee sala cup namdeOk hand

Syed Avaze:

Amazing movie! Beautifully narrated, proper mixture of our local urdu and kannada.

@DanishSait you are too good brother. Good luck! Way to go! #FrenchBiriyani #FrenchBiriyaniReview

phunnykannadiga:

#FrenchBiriyani

@DanishSait I should say I have never enjoyed a comedy like this in recent year . Perfectly times extreme awesome

Captain on the Bridge: