Freida Pinto and Dev Patel are two names that don't need any introduction. From getting to star in Danny Boyle's film as their debut, sweeping away all the awards for it, getting world over famous, falling-in-love and a happily-ever-after. For the two of them, everything seemed to have come out true straight from a super-hit film's plot. No one had expected this madly-in-love couple to ever part ways, but they did.

Dev and Freida still friends?

Their relationship became quite talked about since not only was there a tremendous age gap between the two, but people also find it hard to believe that the two could go on together for so long. After dating for a solid six years, the couple amicably decided to part ways and continue to remain friends till now. Dev and Freida still remain friends and have amazing things to say about each other.

In an interview with Weekend magazine, Freida had opened up about the reason behind the break-up. She said, "For me, it started at the age of 28, 29. Maybe it's the body. Maybe it's something about moving into womanhood from being a girl. You start asking, 'What do I really want? There comes a point where you've got everything you want – career, love, family – but you've ignored yourself. Life hits you and you think, 'What about me? What do I really want? You can be with someone and it can be really good for your growth. That's what Dev was for me. The seven years I was with him were so impactful. But I ended up being single when I started thinking about these other things."

She also said that the two continue to remain close. "You can't share such a monumental shift in life, then not be friends. That would be the saddest thing ever." On the other hand, Dev still gushes over the actress and talking about their equation had said, "Oh, she's great. She's awesome, dude. She has been one of the most impactful people in my life. We shared a very beautiful experience together not only cinematically but personally, so I'll always have great respect for her."