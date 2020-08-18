Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is one of the most prominent figures in India's struggle for independence. On 18th August, India lost their freedom fighter in 1945, 75 years later, the country remembers his contribution and his courage.

Although not free from controversy, Bose is still heralded for his goal for India's freedom. His ideology and his leanings have come into question, both during and after his lifetime.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The man of action

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23rd January, in Cuttack, Odisha. Influenced by Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, he graduated from the University of Calcutta and University of Cambridge subsequently.

Subhas Chandra Bose had actively participated and contributed to India's struggle for independence. Following his stint with Congress, there was a rift where he differed from Nehru's ideology pursuing a more radical approach to combatting British rule. In 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose came to lead the Azad Hind movement.

However, controversial his association with Nazi Germany and Japan in World War II, few were as passionate about pragmatic politics and an independent India, with his demand for 'swaraj'.

Subhas Chandra Bose died at age 48 on 18th August 1945 suffering third-degree burns following an air crash, according to consensus. However, the cause of his death has also been steeped in controversy.

The leader also left us with quotes and thoughts, perhaps history shall always remember:

Freedom is not given it is taken."- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Give me blood and I will give you freedom."- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose