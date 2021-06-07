Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for 30 minutes on Monday, covering various topics related to fighting the COVID pandemic in the country. From vaccines to free ration and more, PM Modi talked about how India has fought the deadly pandemic on many levels.

"During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity," Prime Minister Modi said in his address. "To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.

He also highlighted the country's timely decision to inoculate the front-line workers, which helped them treat and save millions of lives. He said the country has already vaccinated 23 crore people and in the coming days, the vaccination drive is only going to get faster.

Highlights of PM Modi's speech

Modi's address comes at a time when the nation reported lowest new COVID cases in 61 days at 1 lakh. Here's a look at everything PM Modi announced during today's speech.