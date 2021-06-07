Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for 30 minutes on Monday, covering various topics related to fighting the COVID pandemic in the country. From vaccines to free ration and more, PM Modi talked about how India has fought the deadly pandemic on many levels.
"During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity," Prime Minister Modi said in his address. "To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.
He also highlighted the country's timely decision to inoculate the front-line workers, which helped them treat and save millions of lives. He said the country has already vaccinated 23 crore people and in the coming days, the vaccination drive is only going to get faster.
Highlights of PM Modi's speech
Modi's address comes at a time when the nation reported lowest new COVID cases in 61 days at 1 lakh. Here's a look at everything PM Modi announced during today's speech.
- Free ration for 80 crore Indians under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till November
- Center to give states vaccines for free from June 21 to inoculate everyone above 18+
- Private hospitals can charge maximum of Rs 150 for vaccination above the price
- 25 percent of all vaccines will be given to private hospitals
- Vaccine supply will be increased in coming days. Seven companies already producing different jabs and three vaccine trials in advanced stages.
- Research on nasal vaccines underway. Also trials for vaccine for children are also underway.
- Centre changed vaccine policy on demand from states, 25% work being handled by states, Modi said.