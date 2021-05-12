The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday decided to supply free food to migrants and labourers across the city through its network of Indira Canteens.

According to a civic body release, all Indira Canteens in the municipal limits will provide food packets three times a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) free of charge for poor people, migrants and labourers, in the city, from May 12 till the end of the lockdown on May 24.

The beneficiaries will have to furnish identity cards such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, or Labour Department identity card to obtain the meals.

"Each person will be given a maximum of three packets of food, depending on the total number of family members on their ration card," the release said.

The beneficiaries who come to get lunch packages at Indira Canteens in the city must comply with Covid-19 norms. Everyone must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and stand in queues to receive food packets, it said.

Indira Canteens were launched in city wards and talukas by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2016-17, on the model of 'Amma' canteens launched in Tamil Nadu by then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, to serve meals to economically disadvantaged sections of society at a subsidised price.