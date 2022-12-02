Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is riding on the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has always entertained the masses with light-hearted movies namely the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Akaash Vani, Lukka Chuppi, and Dhamaka, to name a few.

This is the first time fans are witnessing Kartik Aaryan in a spine-chilling, thrilling drama Freddy that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik Aaryan never fails to surprise his fans by offering something new, with Freddy, Kartik earned some more fans with his intriguing performance.

The film was dropped on Disney+ Hotstar at midnight on December 2, 2022. Ever since the film was released, fans have been bowled over by Kartik's prolific act. The ones who have watched the film have already taken to social media and their reviews.

What is the film Freddy all about?

In a nutshell, Freddy revolves around the life of a dentist named Freddy Ginwal, who is a lonely and shy person and aspires to find a soulmate and get married. Having a profile on matrimony, Freddy is seeking a perfect life partner. However, things don't turn out the way he wants. While searching for a perfect life partner, Freddy meets Kaizaan essayed by Alaya F.

Freddy falls for her, but he knows she is married. Things take a drastic turn when during the day a coy dentist turns dark as the night progresses. The film's narrative is packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

Here's how netizens reacted to Kartik Aaryan's dark side in the film.

What a brilliant film #Freddy! Mind blowing suspense and thriller. @TheAaryanKartik has done terrific acting. Must watch film. 3* from me.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 1, 2022

#Freddy review.

A well structured entertaining neo-noir from Bollywood. Well knitted story for ultimate revenge. @TheAaryanKartik in such an intense role that he's carried off very well. Excellent storyline and screenplay.

3 ½ ⭐⭐⭐#Freddy #FreddyReview — Krishna Ronaldo (@Falana_dikana) December 1, 2022

Appreciation Post for @TheAaryanKartik ?#Freddy couldn't have been this effective without #KartikAaryan ?



Especially the portions in the 2nd half, are uplifted by Kartik Aaryan's terrific performance?



Hope we get to see more films like this from you?#FreddyReview pic.twitter.com/fIrwP2yOKL — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 2, 2022

#Freddy Review



POSITIVES:



1. #KartikAaryan's career best performance

2. BGM & Music

3. Duration

4. Screenplay



NEGATIVES:



1. Predictable

2. Climax



Overall, #Freddy is a good watch due to Kartik's superb act but could have been better.#freddyreview #FreddyOnHotstar #AlayaF pic.twitter.com/GIc9l2MVXN — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 2, 2022

From critics to fans, everyone is blown over by Kartik's intense performance and edge-of-the-seat thrilling storyline.

#Freddy Review: From a simple introverted innocent dentist to a dark deadly one,it takes u on a ride how true love can change u@TheAaryanKartik the man of the moment ??‍♀️loved ur performance ? You were outstanding throughout & especially in the last 10mins u gave spine chills? pic.twitter.com/esv4IjKuxA — sumona (@kartikaaryanxfp) December 2, 2022

On Cloud Nine Right Now !!

Stoked with the humongous response of the Janta Janardan and all the reviews to #Freddy ???

Its not Friday, Its #FreddyDay ? pic.twitter.com/4qYfH4cRfK — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 2, 2022

Professional front

The actor has a slew of films lined up: Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan's next, and Captain India to name a few.

Shehzada is slated to release in February next year, while Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit the big screens in June 2023.