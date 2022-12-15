In a freak road accident, a biker escaped miraculously after a rope from a truck carrying fertilisers entangled around his neck and threw him off the bike in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

The bike rider was pulled down by a loosened rope which was binding gunny bags to the passing-by truck.

The accident occurred when Muthu, the biker from Srivaikuntam town, was proceeding towards his workplace. When he was crossing the Eral area, he was suddenly pulled off his bike to the ground.

Local people rushed to the spot and took him to hospital. Muthu suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The CCTV footage from the nearby shop revealed that a rope harness tied over the truck cut off and got entangled around Muthu's neck throwing him off the bike.

Viewers discretion advised, road accident caught on CCTV.



A bike rider was pulled down by a loosened rope which was binding gunny bags to a truck. Incident happened in Eral town of Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/a0eGKRchfZ — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 15, 2022

Police sources told IANS that they are investigating the matter and after close examination of the CCTV footage, they will decide on further action.

(WIth inputs from IANS)