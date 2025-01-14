Pan-India actor Ram Charan is basking in the success of his recently released film Game Changer. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, and Sunil, in significant roles. Audiences can watch the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Game Changer has reportedly grossed Rs 97.03 crore so far. However, fans who have watched the film expressed disappointment, criticizing the lacklustre script and shoddy screenplay. Many took to social media to slam the makers for failing to deliver on expectations.

Despite the backlash, the film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark in less than seven days since its release.

Not just fans, but even filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken views, took to social media to question the film's reported box office figures. In a series of tweets, he accused the makers of Game Changer of inflating the numbers.

The filmmaker directly called out the producers and makers, raising serious doubts about the authenticity of the box office collections being reported.

He wrote, "I truly don't know who's behind this highly humiliating disgracing insult of undermining the extraordinary achievements of South thanks to Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara etc and all of their achievements will be now in doubt because of G C claims. I don't know who's behind these unbelievably naive lies, but for sure it can't be producer Dil Raju because he is a truly grounded realist and he's incapable of the fraud that is being committed."

Talking about the budget on which the budget was made. Ram Gopal Varma wrote: "If G C cost some 450 cr then RRR in its extraordinary never before seen visual appeal should have cost 4500 cr and if G C film's first day collections are 186 cr on day 1, then PUSHPA 2 collections should have been 1,860 cr. The point is that the fundamental requirement of TRUTH is that it should sound BELIEVABLE and in the context of G C a LIE should sound even more BELIEVABLE."