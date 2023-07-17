Box office clash is inevitable, be it the biggest of the Hollywood or Bollywood films, time and again makers production houses and studios have found a way to avert the clash, at times it turned out to be fruitful for two producers and at times it turns futile.

Box office clash between Animal, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 1, 2023.

Initially, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 was supposed to clash in August, however, Animal is now been pushed to December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. While Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will clash on August 2 at the box -office.

However, yet again clash at the box office has irked Dharam Productions' head honcho Karan Johar.

Merry Christmas to release on December 15, 2023

Earlier today, the release date of Katrina Kaif- Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was announced, backed by Ramesh Taurani's Tips films, the film will hit the screens on December 15, 2023. The film is said to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, which is being backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, apart from Sidharth, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will be seen in lead roles.

Merry Christmas was earlier scheduled to release on December 23. While Yodha was supposed to release in July 2023 and was pushed till December until it was announced that Yodha will hit the cinema screens on December 15, 2023.

Soon after news of Merry Christmas's release date was unveiled with two striking posters shared by the studio and production house, Karan Johar seemed miffed and shared this post stating that the makers could have called him before taking this step, he also spoken about unity in the industry.

Karan Johar miffed with Yodha and Merry Christmas clash

Karan wrote on Threads, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers.... If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

Karan's post didn't go down with netizens and they reminded him of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashing with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay in 2016.

A user went on to write, "And not to forget you too clashed with Ajay's Shivaay and even released Simbaa just a week post Zero. So it's fine Karan movies do clash it's normal."

Another commented, "Will watch Merry Christmas on 15... as it would definitely be the better-made film as it's by Sriram... you too should give it a try."

Some even reminded Karan Johar of this Friday's July 21st biggest clash Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The two celebs have collaborated for the second time after Gully Boy.