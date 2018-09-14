Following the death of rapper Mac Miller due to an apparent overdose, singer Ariana Grande had shared a picture on Instagram in remembrance of her former boyfriend. And now, her brother, Frankie Grande has also posted a picture of the late star on Instagram along with a long and heartfelt note to Miller.

"I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm's death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister," the Big Brother star wrote under a black-and-white picture of Mac. "He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn't imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren't for Malcolm."

He continued, "I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding."

Frankie also talked about addiction and posted suicide helpline numbers in his post.