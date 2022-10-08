Film Reviewed: Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

Language: Teugu

Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Kalyani N.

IBT Rating: **** (Four Stars)

Not all box disasters in theatre releases are bad and here's one such Telugu film, released on OTT and is making waves as one of the best and soothing films in otherwise brouhaha-filled hysterical films coming out uninterrupted.

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, "Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali" is a typical Telugu film that has all the elements of making a family to watch it together anywhere nad brings in Middle-Class expectations and limitations under scanner.

After a long time, the film shows the film industry in high esteem and that not everything is bad with the creativity of Tollywood. Unlike JJ Rajamouli's mega-projects, a film can still be made within the limited budget to make viewers happy at the end of it.

Simple but moving

Without many see-saw songs, the film revolves around a superb storyline that had missed the Telugu film industry for decades. Naveen, a rising film maker is tired of the work he has created, and is inspired to create a moving story. He meets the twin of an actress and persuades her to act and also finish the project shelved six years ago after a tragedy.

Beset with middle-calss inhibitions, she says no and the story takes you non-stop till the end, without even a single moment where you get bored. One highlight of the film is that it never bombards you with sleaze and sex or high-spirited interruptive songs and other add-ons seen in many Telugu films or so-called blockbusters with mega heroes.

No wonder, the film did not appeal to many in theatres and rubbished as a failure but the director has imbibed all the elements of the Telugu epic Shankarabharanam that made a similar slow entry but touched the nerve of every Telugu family to end as an unprecedented successful movie.

"Aa Ammayi Gurinchi meeku cheppali" was released in theatres on 15th September, 2022 but indicating that the middle class is avoiding the theatres, it made it to the OTT platform soon and here's where it belongs. It is available on Amazon Prime Video platform.

Besides Sudheer Babu in the lead, the film captures the best talent from Krithi Shetty, with Vennela Kishore playing the typical film person's role with his natural style and makes you feel immersed in the surroundings. Rahul Ramakrishna, and Kalyani N have also showed their best performance.

As no one missed Shakarabharanam after the word of mouth reached every corner of the villages and towns, so will be the success of this film on OTT that reaches many middle-class families which can afford to watch it live with the family with no inhibitions.