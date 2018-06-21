France take on Peru in their second Group C tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 at Ekaterinburg on Thursday, June 21.

When is the Group C match and how to watch it live

France vs Peru will start at 8 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST and 4 pm GMT.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What to expect from the Group C second round tie

France are heading into the match as firm favorites but Didier Deschamps' men are under some pressure after having put in a scrappy performance in their 2-1 win over Australia last Sunday.

The Les Blues, considered one of the pre-tournament favourites, needed an own goal to secure three points against the reigning Asian champions. The front three in Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Osama Dembele struggled to take their chances against a well-organized Australian defence.

Nonetheless, Deschamps would have been happy with three points, considering how the big boys in Russia have faltered against lower-ranked teams.

The Euro 2016 runners-up are likely to bring in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to have a focal point of attack, which has worked well for teams like Portugal and England so far.

France will all but book a place in the knockout stage if they manage another three points today. It's hard to see them not doing so as the Deschamps' side has enough quality to make sure they don't repeat the mistakes from the previous match.

Peru face an uphill task in must-win match

On the other hand, Peru would have been disappointed to end up even without a single point after dominating most part of their Group C opener against Denmark. They made more attempts, had more of the ball and made more passes accurately than the Danes but managed to lose the tie following Yurary's only goal at the hour mark.

Winger Paolo Guerrero looks set to start for the South Americans today. The 33-year-old, who had severed a reduced six-month drug ban in the lead-up to the World Cup, had come off from the bench during their defeat to Denmark.

The South Americans need to step up and deliver as they cannot afford to lose if they are to keep their chances of progressing to the R16 alive.

